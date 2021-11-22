MOVIE TRAILERS

Red Band Trailer for Vulgar Stop-Motion Holiday Series 'Santa Inc.'

by
November 22, 2021
Santa Inc. Trailer

"She has ideas, but can she really be the face of Christmas?" HBO Max has unveiled the official trailer for Santa Inc., a new "adult" stop-motion animated series arriving on HBO Max this holiday season. "Out with the old, in with the elf." An elf working in Santa's Workshop in the North Pole dreams of becoming Santa Claus someday. When the successor to Santa Claus is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream— to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas. Sarah Silverman voices Candy Smalls, and the voice cast also includes Seth Rogen (as Santa Claus), Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, Nicholas Braun, Craig Robinson, Joel Kim Booster, and Maria Bamford. One of the newest productions from Seth Rogen's company Point Grey Pictures. This looks like good holiday fun! And also a nice companion to all the animated Christmas classics of the past. "…And to all a kick ass night!"

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alexandra Rushfield's Santa Inc., direct from HBO's YouTube:

Santa Inc. Poster

Santa Inc. Poster

Santa Inc. tells the story of Candy Smalls (Sarah Silverman), the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream— to become the very first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas. Santa Inc. is an animated series created and written by and showrun by TV filmmaker Alexandra Rushfield, creator of "Help Me Help You", "In the Motherhood", "Shrill", and a writer for "Love" previously. The series is directed by filmmaker Harry Chaskin (also of "WWE Slam City", "Buddy Thunderstruck", "Cake"). It's produced by Lionsgate Television and Point Grey Pictures. HBO Max will debut Rushfield's Santa Inc. series (all 8 eps) streaming on HBO Max starting December 2nd, 2021 this fall. Who's into this? Look like a good watch?

