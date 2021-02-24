Rediscovering Young Celebs Growing Up in 'Kid 90' Doc Film Trailer

"The most awkward period of your life… that’s when we were in front of the cameras." Hulu has released an official trailer for a documentary called Kid 90, stylized as just kid 90, looking back at life in the 90s. The film is a "time capsule" rediscovery - an intimate look at young Hollywood starlets growing up in the 1990s, using hundreds of hours of footage captured by Soleil Moon Frye. As a teen in the 90s and a child actor, Soleil Moon carried a video camera everywhere she went documenting her friends as they grew up in Hollywood and New York City. After all this time, she finally goes back to revisit all the old videos of young celebrities, and share them with us. Some of the people seen in this: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, Balthazar Getty, and Beverly Hills 90210's Brian Austin Green. It looks like a very personal exploration of what life was like, but not sure there's going to be any profound revelations from this journey.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Soleil Moon Frye's doc kid 90, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

As a teenager in the Nineties, Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere she went with her friends. She documented hundreds of hours of footage and then locked it away for over 20 years… After all this time, Kid 90 unlocks the vault and presents a true time capsule of a group of friends growing up in both Hollywood and New York City. Kid 90 is directed by the American actress / filmmaker Soleil Moon Frye, director of the feature film Wild Horses, and the doc film Sonny Boy, previously. Executive produced by Jennifer Davisson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Goldberg, Yana Gorskaya, Neil Meiklejohn, Phillip Watson, and Alan Welch. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Hulu will debut Frye's Kid 90 doc streaming starting on March 12th coming soon. Who's ready to return to the 90s again?