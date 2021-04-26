Reinventing Classic Cinema - Official Trailer for 'Cinema Toast' Series

"Be warned: this will shock, alarm, repulse, and revolt you!" Showtime has unveiled an official trailer for a series titled Cinema Toast, an experimental pandemic-created mash-up of old cinema classics. Created by filmmaker Jeff Baena, "Cinema Toast" takes old footage now in the public domain, and updates it again. "Wildly experimental new series from an eclectic group of celebrated indie filmmakers who’ve re-edited and re-scored footage from public domain films and overdubbed them with performances of contemporary actors to tell new, wholly original stories." The fun voiceover cast includes Fred Armisen, Alison Brie, Nicole Byer, Colman Domingo, Chloe Fineman, Jake Johnson, Christina Ricci, Chris Meloni, Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Stevens, Lorraine Toussaint, and many others. This has already launched on Showtime and all the first episodes are already streaming - I'm just catching up with it because it sounds amusing and wacky. And it reminds me of the way Guy Maddin remixes old footage to make new films, too.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Showtime's series Cinema Toast, direct from YouTube:

Produced by the team at Duplass Brothers Productions, a wildly experimental new series from an eclectic group of celebrated indie filmmakers who’ve re-edited and re-scored footage from public domain films and overdubbed them with performances from contemporary actors to tell new, wholly original stories. Showtime's "Cinema Toast" series is created by American filmmaker Jeff Baena, director of the films Life After Beth, Joshy, The Little Hours, and Horse Girl previously. Featuring writing by Kris Rey, Mel Eslyn, Marta Cunningham, Jordan Firstman, Starlee Kine, Numa Perrier. Exec produced by Jay & Mark Duplass, as well as Jeff Baena, Mel Eslyn, and Tyler Romary. Baena explains: "When the pandemic first hit and all paths to traditional production seemed unlikely at best, I racked my brain to find a way to still create. That's when the idea hit me to re-dub and re-shape old material into something transcendent that extends beyond just a comedic curio." Showtime has already debuted "Cinema Toast" streaming - all episodes available now.