Restoration Trailer for Melvin Van Peebles' 'Story of a Three-Day Pass'

"I'm not the Captain's Uncle Tom!" "Maybe yes, maybe no?" Janus Films has released a brand new trailer for the 4K restoration of Melvin Van Peebles' 1968 film The Story of a Three-Day Pass, also known as La permission in French. The film stars Harry Baird as Turner, an African-American solider stationed in France who is granted a promotion and a three-day leave from base. He ends up in Paris and falls in love with a white woman, played by Nicole Berger. But what happens to their love when his furlough is over? He's eventually demoted "for fraternizing with a white girl", of course, in this exploration of "the psychology of an interracial relationship as well as a commentary on France's contradictory attitudes about race." The new 4K restoration was created by IndieCollect, in consultation with Mario Van Peebles, with support from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. And it will play in cinemas in NY & LA starting in May, for anyone in town who wants to see this shiny new print on the big screen. It looks very much worth catching up with.

Here's the new 4K trailer (+ poster) for Melvin Van Peebles' The Story of a Three-Day Pass, on Vimeo:

Melvin Van Peebles' edgy, angsty, romantic first feature could never have been made in America. Unable to break into a segregated Hollywood, Van Peebles decamped to France, taught himself the language and wrote a number of books in French, one of which, La permission, would become his stylistically innovative 1968 debut. Turner, an African American soldier stationed in France is granted a promotion and a 3-day leave from base by his casually racist commanding officer and heads to Paris, where he finds whirlwind romance with a white woman—but what happens to their love when his furlough is over? Channeling the brash exuberance of the French New Wave, Van Peebles creates an exploration of the psychology of an interracial relationship as well as a commentary on France's contradictory attitudes about race that is playful, sarcastic, and stingingly subversive by turns, and that laid the foundation for the scorched-earth cinematic revolution he would unleash just a few years later with Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song. Melvin Van Peebles' The Story of a Three-Day Pass was first released in 1968, and it later played at the 2017 San Francisco Film Festival. This new 4K restoration of the film supported by the HFPA opens at the Film Forum in NYC + Laemmle Noho in LA starting on May 7th, 2021. For more details, visit Janus Films' site.