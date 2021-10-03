Return to Haddonfield Featurette for DGG's 'Halloween Kills' Sequel

"The whole town banding together behind Jamie… we are going to get him first!" Universal will be opening Halloween Kills in a few weeks - just in time for Halloween. We recently featured the final official trailer for David Gordon Green's horror sequel bringing back the Strode family to confront their nemesis, Michael Myers. Somehow Michael managed to survive Laurie's trap at the end of the last movie, and makes it out alive. Once they learn he is still not dead, the Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael's first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands - forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Jamie Lee Curtis returns, with Anthony Michael Hall, Judy Greer, Kyle Richards, Robert Longstreet, Andi Matichak, and Nick Castle as "The Shape". This featurette focuses on the town of Haddonfield where Myers is from, and a number of the characters returning from the original 1978 Carpenter film to be back in this one. Another reminder to check this out when it opens soon.

Here's the "Return to Haddonfield" featurette for David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the last year's teaser for DGG's Halloween Kills here, plus the first trailer + second trailer.

A sequel to the 2018 sequel bringing back Laurie Strode for another showdown with masked killer Michael Myers. When Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight. Halloween Kills is again directed by acclaimed American filmmaker David Gordon Green, director of the films George Washington, All the Real Girls, Snow Angels, Pineapple Express, Your Highness, The Sitter, Prince Avalanche, Joe, Manglehorn, Our Brand Is Crisis, Stronger, and the most recent Halloween previously. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems & Danny McBride & David Gordon Green; based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. It's produced by Jason Blum at Blumhouse, plus Malek Akkad and Bill Block. Executive produced by John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, & Ryan Freimann. Universal will release DGG's Halloween Kills in theaters + streaming on Peacock starting on October 15th, 2021. Who's ready?