Return to 'Oasis Knebworth 1996' Music History Doc Official Trailer

"This is history! Right here, right now!" Trafalgar Releasing has revealed the first trailer for a music history doc film called Oasis Knebworth 1996, which is about that exact concert. It is not a concert doc, per se, although it's being marketed as one. It's a "look back at" the iconic Oasis concert at Knebworth Park outside of London. This trailer launch marks 25 years to the very day since the first night of the record-breaking Knebworth 1996 concerts. With a setlist packed from beginning to end with stone cold classics, including Champagne Supernova, Wonderwall and Don't Look Back In Anger, the Knebworth concerts were both the pinnacle of the band's success and a landmark gathering of a generation. Directed by Jake Scott (Welcome to the Rileys, Kipchoge: The Last Milestone) featuring extensive concert and exclusive never-before seen footage, "this is a joyful and at times poignant cinematic celebration of one of the most important concert events of the last 25 years." This looks like a cannonball dive into the nostalgia pool, but still seems worth it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jake Scott's doc Oasis Knebworth 1996, direct from YouTube:

On 10th and 11th August 1996, 250,000 young music fans converged on Knebworth Park to see Oasis play two record breaking, era defining shows. The landmark concerts sold out in under a day with over 2% of the UK population attempting to buy tickets. This was a time when the UK was slowly recovering from a decade of recession. A surging confidence in arts & culture ushered in Cool Britannia and Oasis meteoric rise reflected the country's new-found conviction & swagger. Oasis Knebworth 1996 is the story of that weekend and the special relationship between Oasis and their fans that made it possible. It is told through the eyes of the fans who were there, with additional interviews with the band and concert organisers. Oasis Knebworth 1996 is directed by English filmmaker Jake Scott, director of the feature films Plunkett & Macleane, Welcome to the Rileys, and American Woman previously, plus the doc film Kipchoge: The Last Milestone, as well as many music videos and shorts. Trafalgar Releasing will debut Oasis Knebworth 1996 in cinemas worldwide starting on September 23rd, 2021 coming up. Plus an album/Blu-ray later this year.