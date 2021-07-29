Revenge & Anger of All Kinds in 'Echoes of Violence' Official Trailer

"Take me to where you lost her." 1091 Pictures has released an official US trailer for Echoes of Violence, a crime thriller from indie filmmaker Nicholas Woods. This is premiering direct-to-VOD in August this year. An immigrant travels from Sedona, AZ to Los Angeles to seek revenge against the dangerous immigration lawyer who ruined her life. Echoes of Violence tells the story of Marakya, played by Michaella Russell, who was found bloody in the Sedona desert by the real-estate agent Alex, and their journey to Los Angeles to find and exact revenge on those who recently wronged her. But there's more to the story when she discovers the truth about the people who are out to get her. The cast includes Sam Anderson, Frank Oz, Heston Horwin, Chase Cargill, and Amy Tolsky. It looks like a film filled with revenge and anger and violence, with a bunch of people playing around with guns thinking it will solve problems. Not so sure about this one.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Nicholas Woods' Echoes of Violence, direct from YouTube:

Echoes of Violence tells the story of Marakya, found bloody in the Sedona deserts by real-estate agent Alex, and their journey to Los Angeles to find those who have recently wronged her. Alex agrees to help Marakya leave Sedona quickly as they are pursued by the person hired to kill her, Kellin. Kellin, an ex-marine turned driver for a dangerous sex trafficker masked as an immigration lawyer, Anthony, needs money to save his ailing father. To get the money needed for his father Kellin agrees to take a young girl who has been causing Anthony trouble to the desert and kill her. Marakya escapes, and travels back to Los Angeles to kill Anthony so she can be free, once and for all. Echoes of Violence is both written and directed by American filmmaker Nicholas Woods, his second feature film after making The Axiom previously, as well as a few shorts. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. 1091 Pics will release Woods' Echoes of Violence direct-to-VOD in the US starting August 24th, 2021 this summer.