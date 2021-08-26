Revisiting the Chicago Nightclub in 'Live at Mister Kelly's' Doc Trailer

"The artist was paramount." Virgil Films has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film called Live at Mister Kelly's, from filmmaker Ted Bogosian. Some of the biggest names in entertainment share how they got their start after performing at a legendary Chicago nightclub. Mister Kelly's was an iconic venue on Chicago's Rush Street from 1953 to 1975. From around 1956 until its demise, it was a springboard to fame for many entertainers, especially jazz singers and comedians – including Barbra Streisand, Richard Pryor, Bob Newhart, Bette Midler, and Steve Martin. The film will portray through interviews, live footage, photos, music, and song, the most beloved and famous talent of our time at the decisive moments when they showed up, dug deep, and broke in. How do you change the world with a laugh and a song? Find out in a film that documents the rise and fall of one of American entertainment's great proving grounds. I'm down! This looks like a great doc that also takes viewers into America's past while examining the legacy of this famous club.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ted Bogosian's doc Live at Mister Kelly's, from YouTube:

The iconic Mister Kelly's nightclub, once called a "supernova in the local and national night life firmament," for years illuminated legendary Chicago's Rush Street, and the entire country, by launching talent like Barbra Streisand, Richard Pryor, Bob Newhart, Bette Midler, and Steve Martin. Its visionary owners George and Oscar Marienthal smashed color and gender barriers to put unknown, controversial voices on stage and transform entertainment, as America knew it in the '50s, '60s, and '70s. Now, with the club long gone, and its star talent reaching its golden years, George’s son David and director Theodore Bogosian, go on a quest to collect the memories of the clubs before they are lost. Celebrity interviews now include Bob Newhart, the Smothers Brothers, Dick Gregory, Lainie Kazan, Herbie Hancock, Dick Cavett, Tim Reid, Fred Willard and Ramsey Lewis. Live at Mister Kelly's is directed by American doc filmmaker Ted Bogosian (aka Theodore Bogosian), director of the docs An Armenian Journey and What Love Is: The Duke Pathfinders 50 previously, as well as lots of TV work. Virgil Films will release Live at Mister Kelly's in select US theaters on September 17th, 2021, then on VOD starting on October 12th this fall. Intrigued?