MOVIE TRAILERS

Richard Dreyfuss Wants Vengeance in Trailer for 'Crime Story' Film

by
July 6, 2021
Source: YouTube

Crime Story Trailer

"I decided to do what I do." What a terrible line. Saban Films / Paramount have released an official trailer for a very generic action thriller titled Crime Story, which is getting a theatrical + VOD release this August for anyone who might want to watch this. The pitch: an old man suffering from cancer seeks revenge on the thieves who have destroyed his life. Academy Award-winner Richard Dreyfuss stars as an infamous ex-mob boss who "must finally face the consequences of his dark past" when his family also gets caught up in his vengeance plot. The full cast includes Mira Sorvino, Cress Williams, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Derek Russo, Haviland Stillwell, and Andrea Frankle. Despite starring two Oscar winners, this is straight-to-the-bargain-bin, derivative "content" that everyone will just forget as soon as they finish watching. Oh well.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Lipsius' Crime Story, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Crime Story Poster

This stars Academy Award winners Richard Dreyfuss and Mira Sorvino. When ex-mob boss Ben Myers (Dreyfuss) is targeted in a home robbery, he goes on a deadly rampage of vengeance. But with his family caught in the crosshairs, Myers must finally face the consequences of his dark past in this action-packed crime thriller. Crime Story, formerly known as Reckoning in development, is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Adam Lipsius, director of the movies 16-Love, Oceans Rising, Amy and Sophia, and Hurricane Tsunami: Oceans Rising previously. It's produced by Adam Lipsius, Alex Mace, and Kristopher Wynne. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will debut Lipsius' Crime Story in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 13th this summer. Interested?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here