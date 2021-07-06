Richard Dreyfuss Wants Vengeance in Trailer for 'Crime Story' Film

"I decided to do what I do." What a terrible line. Saban Films / Paramount have released an official trailer for a very generic action thriller titled Crime Story, which is getting a theatrical + VOD release this August for anyone who might want to watch this. The pitch: an old man suffering from cancer seeks revenge on the thieves who have destroyed his life. Academy Award-winner Richard Dreyfuss stars as an infamous ex-mob boss who "must finally face the consequences of his dark past" when his family also gets caught up in his vengeance plot. The full cast includes Mira Sorvino, Cress Williams, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Derek Russo, Haviland Stillwell, and Andrea Frankle. Despite starring two Oscar winners, this is straight-to-the-bargain-bin, derivative "content" that everyone will just forget as soon as they finish watching. Oh well.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Lipsius' Crime Story, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

This stars Academy Award winners Richard Dreyfuss and Mira Sorvino. When ex-mob boss Ben Myers (Dreyfuss) is targeted in a home robbery, he goes on a deadly rampage of vengeance. But with his family caught in the crosshairs, Myers must finally face the consequences of his dark past in this action-packed crime thriller. Crime Story, formerly known as Reckoning in development, is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Adam Lipsius, director of the movies 16-Love, Oceans Rising, Amy and Sophia, and Hurricane Tsunami: Oceans Rising previously. It's produced by Adam Lipsius, Alex Mace, and Kristopher Wynne. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films will debut Lipsius' Crime Story in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 13th this summer. Interested?