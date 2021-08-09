Richard Harmon in Supernatural Sci-Fi Thriller 'The Return' US Trailer

"Roge – I think there's a naked murder ghost in your house." Uncork'd Ent. has released the official US trailer for a Canadian horror thriller titled The Return, the feature debut of Canadian filmmaker BJ Verot. This first premiered at festivals last year, and won Best Feature at the H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival, and Best Actor (for Harmon) at the NYC Horror Film Festival. After the death of his father, a brilliant college student returns to his family home where he learns that the horrors from his childhood aren't as dead and gone as he once thought. These memories boil over into reality culminating in an intense showdown with the terror that has come back. Richard Harmon and Sara Thompson, both from The CW's series "The 100", co-star in the film along with Echo Andersson, Marina Stephenson Kerr, Zoe Fish, Erik Athavale, and Gwendolyn Collins. The FX look a bit cheap, but this smoke monster looks seriously creepy & intense af.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for BJ Verot's The Return, direct from YouTube:

Rodger (Richard Harmon) returns home from college with two friends to settle the affairs of his recently deceased father. They begin to experience weird and unsettling occurrences in the house. Rodger is soon plagued by strange childhood memories about a haunting by a ghostly presence. These memories boil over into reality culminating in an intense showdown with the terror that has come back. The Return, formerly known as Homecoming, is directed by Canadian filmmaker / stuntman BJ Verot, now making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films and the TV doc Scheduled Violence previously. The screenplay is written by Ken Janssens and BJ Verot. This initially premiered at the Horrible Imaginings Film Festival last year. Uncork'd Ent. will debut BJ Verot's The Return direct-to-VOD starting August 10th this summer.