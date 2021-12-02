Richard Kind is a Mob Boss in Crime Film 'Run & Gun' Official Trailer

"This guy really knows how to handle himself…" Paramount has unveiled an official trailer for a direct-to-VOD crime thriller titled Run & Gun, formerly known as The Ray. This is arriving on VOD in January right at the start of the New Year, which is a good hint that this is being dumped. Hoping to evade a group of ruthless killers, a reformed former criminal finds refuge with a mysterious Samaritan. However, it soon becomes apparent that he's stumbled into the nest of something far more dangerous. Now, with the lives of his loved ones hanging in the balance and danger at every turn, Ray's only hope is to draw upon his violent past. Richard Kind co-stars with Ben Milliken as Ray, Brad William Henke, Janel Parrish, Mark Dacascos, Celestino Cornielle, Angela Sarafyan, Hudson Yang, Ari Barkan, Alison Thorton, and Rafael Cebrián. The eccentric cast makes this kind of interesting, but the rest of it doesn't look that good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Borrelli's Run & Gun, from Paramount's YouTube:

After leaving a life of crime and violence, Ray is a reformed good guy, enjoying a quiet family life in the 'burbs. When his past is discovered, Ray is blackmailed into one last job to collect a mysterious package. After a deadly double-cross, he finds himself wounded & on the run from ruthless assassins who will stop at nothing to get what he has. Now, with the lives of his loved ones hanging in the balance and danger at every turn, Ray's only hope is to draw upon his violent past to survive. Run & Gun, formerly known as The Ray, is both written & directed by writer / filmmaker Christopher Borrelli, making his feature directorial debut with this film; he previously wrote the scripts for Whisper, The Vatican Tapes, Eloise, Witches in the Woods, and Dangerous. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Paramount will debut Borrelli's Run & Gun direct-to-VOD starting January 11th, 2022 early next year. Who's down?