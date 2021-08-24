Richard Masur in Indie Road Trip Comedy Film 'Hudson' Official Trailer

"Nothing's turned out the way that I planned it." 1091 Pictures has released a trailer for an indie road trip comedy titled Hudson, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Sean Daniel Cunningham. This won the Audience Award at the 2019 Phoenix Film Festival, and picked up a few other awards at festivals that year. It's finally arriving on VOD for all to enjoy this year. On a journey to scatter his mother's ashes, a reclusive, timid man encounters unexpected friendships and a chance to start living his life - a dysfunctional adventure of self discovery, and mini-golf, and broken Volvos. "Hudson is a feel good, funny road trip movie with big laughs and an even bigger heart." Starring Richard Masur (who played Clark in The Thing!), with Gregory Lay, David Neal Levin, and Mary Catherine Greenawalt. This looks like a worthy discovery.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sean Daniel Cunningham's Hudson, direct from YouTube:

After learning about his mother's death, Hudson, a reclusive but charming man (Richard Masur), embarks on a journey with his distant cousin to scatter his mother's ashes in the Hudson Valley. Along the way they meet an unusual hitchhiker and then their simple road trip turns into a dysfunctional adventure of self discovery, mini-golf, and broken Volvos. Hudson is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Sean Daniel Cunningham, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films and commercials work previously. The screenplay is written by Sean Daniel Cunningham and Gregory Lay. It's produced by Emily Kincaid & Mary Catherine Greenawalt. This initially premiered at festivals back in 2019. 1091 Pictures will release Hudson direct-to-VOD starting on September 21st, 2021 coming soon. Who wants to watch this?