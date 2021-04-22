'Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided To Go For It' Doc Film Trailer

"She just brings such authority and such honesty to whatever she's playing." Roadside Attractions debuted an official trailer for a documentary film titled Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided To Go For It, made by Puerto Rican filmmaker Mariem Pérez Riera. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Miami, San Francisco, Seattle, and Sarasota Film Festivals. The film offers a celebratory look at the life and 70+ year career of Rita Moreno, from her humble beginnings in Puerto Rico to her success on Broadway and in Hollywood where she broke down barriers, and fought for representation and forged a path for new generations of artists. The doc feature "illuminates the humor and the grace of Moreno, as well as lesser-known struggles faced on her path to stardom, including pernicious Hollywood sexism and abuse, a toxic relationship with Marlon Brando, and serious depression a year before she emerged an Oscar winner." Looks like a wonderful life-affirming profile of a massively talented woman.

Mariem Pérez Riera's doc Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided To Go For It trailer, on YouTube:

Over a 70+ year career, Rita Moreno defied both her humble upbringing and relentless racism to become a celebrated and beloved actor, one of the rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) Award Winners of our time. Born into poverty on a Puerto Rican farm, Moreno and her seamstress mother immigrated to New York City when Moreno was five years old. After studying dance and performing on Broadway, Moreno was cast as any ethnic minority the Hollywood studios needed filled, be it Polynesian, Native American or Egyptian. Despite becoming the first Latina actress to win an Academy Award for her role as Anita in West Side Story (1961), the studios continued to offer her lesser roles as stereotypical ethnic minorities, ignoring her proven talent. Just a Girl Who Decided To Go For It is directed by Puerto Rican filmmaker Mariem Pérez Riera, director of the doc Croatto, and the film Lovesickness previously, as well as a few shorts. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Roadside Attractions will release Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided To Go For It in select US theaters starting June 18th, 2021.