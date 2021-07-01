'River' Film Trailer About the Relationship Between Humans & Rivers

"Where rivers wandered, life could flourish… They have shaped us as a species." Dogwoof has unveiled the first official trailer for another stunning new documentary film titled River, a follow-up to the doc feature Mountain made by filmmaker Jennifer Peedom a few years ago. River is a cinematic and musical odyssey that explores the remarkable relationship between humans and rivers. Featuring text by Robert Macfarlane, with music by Richard Tognetti and the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO), and featuring music by Jonny Greenwood and Radiohead. With narration by Willem Dafoe. Peedom is one of my favorite doc directors, she creates mesmerizing works of cinematic art that celebrate the majestic and incomparable beauty of this planet we live on. Rivers have indeed played an important part in human civilization since the beginning, and I'm looking forward to watching them explore this in-depth in the film. I adore this kind of filmmaking.

Here's the first official trailer for Jennifer Peedom's documentary River, direct from Dogwoof's YouTube:

A cinematic & musical odyssey. Throughout history, rivers have shaped our landscapes and our journeys; flowed through our cultures and dreams. River takes its audience on a journey through space and time; spanning six continents, drawing on extraordinary contemporary cinematography, including satellite filming, the film shows rivers on scales and from perspectives never seen before. Its union of image, music and sparse, poetic script will create a film that is both dream-like and powerful, honouring the wildness of rivers but also recognises their vulnerability. River is directed by acclaimed Australian nature filmmaker Jennifer Peedom, director of the films Solo, Miracle on Everest, Sherpa, and Mountain previously. Co-directed by Joseph Nizeti. Written by Robert Macfarlane with music by Richard Tognetti and the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO). This has yet to premiere at any film festivals or elsewhere - stay tuned for more updates. No release dates have been set yet. For more info, head to Dogwoof's website. Anyone interested?