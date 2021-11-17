Riz Ahmed Goes On the Run in Full Trailer for Sci-Fi Film 'Encounter'

"I'm heading out on another secret mission." Amazon has debuted the full-length official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller called Encounter, the second feature film directed by the award-winning British filmmaker Michael Pearce after he made Beast previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Toronto and London Film Festivals. A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an "unhuman" extraterrestrial threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind. Encounter stars Riz Ahmed in the lead role, with Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, and Aditya Geddada. I wish this film was better, as there's strong potential with Ahmed and the concept, but it doesn't amount to much. Forgettable sci-fi. Even this trailer is not that great, not much to work with.

Here's the full official trailer (+ new poster) for Michael Pearce's Encounter, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Pearce's Encounter here, to see the first look reveal again.

A decorated Marine (Riz Ahmed) goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an unhuman threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind. Encounter is directed by award-winning British filmmaker Michael Pearce, his second feature film after making Beast previously, as well as numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Joe Barton and Michael Pearce. Produced by Dimitri Doganis, Derrin Schlesinger, and Piers Vellacott. This is premiering at the 2021 Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals this fall. It will also play at the London Film Festival. Amazon opens Pearce's Encounter in select US theaters on December 3rd, 2021 coming soon, then streaming on Prime Video starting on December 10th this fall. Anyone planning to watch this?