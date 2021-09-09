Riz Ahmed Protects His Kids in First Teaser for Sci-Fi Film 'Encounter'

"We can survive anything… ’cause we stuck together." Amazon has released the first official teaser trailer for a new sci-fi creation called Encounter, the second feature film directed by the award-winning British filmmaker Michael Pearce after he made Beast previously. This just premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival last weekend, and it will also play at the Toronto and London Film Festivals next this fall. It opens in December later this year. All of the descriptions are rather vague: two brothers embark on a journey with their father, who is trying to protect them from an alien threat. The rest is something you'll have to discover while watching the film, as it's a mysterious story of an extraterrestrial encounter on Earth. Encounter stars Riz Ahmed, plus Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, and Aditya Geddada. There's not a lot revealed in this first look, but it does seem like a thrilling sci-fi story with some big twists.

Here's the teaser trailer (+ poster) for Michael Pearce's Encounter, direct from Prime Video's YouTube:

A decorated Marine (Riz Ahmed) goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an unhuman threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind. Encounter is directed by award-winning British filmmaker Michael Pearce, his second feature film after making Beast previously, as well as numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Joe Barton and Michael Pearce. Produced by Dimitri Doganis, Derrin Schlesinger, and Piers Vellacott. This is premiering at the 2021 Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals this fall. It will also play at the London Film Festival. Amazon will release Pearce's Encounter in select US theaters on December 3rd, 2021 later this year, then streaming on Prime Video starting December 10th, 2021. First impression? Who's down?