Robyn Lively in Mystery Thriller 'Through the Glass Darkly' Trailer

"Charlie, there's something you should know…" "I trusted you!" Blue Fox has released an official trailer for an indie mystery thriller titled Through the Glass Darkly, marking the feature debut of producer Lauren Fash. This first premiered at the San Diego Film Festival last year, and also played at the Red Rock Film Fest, arriving on VOD in September. Set in a small town in Georgia called Elrod, the film is described as an "offbeat Southern Gothic thriller." A year after a girl disappears, another goes missing. Convinced there is a connection, Charlie draws suspicion and contempt from local police & townspeople as she stops at nothing to expose its most devastating and darkest secret. Robyn Lively stars, with Michael Trucco, Shanola Hampton, Katrina Norman, Judith Ivey, Bethany Anne Lind, Kerry Cahill, Nicholas Logan, and Vince Foster. This looks quite intense, overloading on suspense and dread to tell this story of dark secrets.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lauren Fash's Through the Glass Darkly, from YouTube:

A year after Charlie's daughter disappears without a trace, another girl from Elrod, Georgia also goes missing. Convinced there is a connection, Charlie (Robyn Lively) draws suspicion and contempt from local law enforcement and townspeople as she stops at nothing to expose its darkest and most devastating secret. Through the Glass Darkly is directed by producer / filmmaker Lauren Fash, making her feature directorial debut with this after some shorts and TV work previously; she also directed the upcoming film Disappearance at Lake Elrod. The screenplay is written by Lauren Fash and Susan Graham. This initially premiered at the San Diego Film Festival last year. Blue Fox Entertainment will release Fash's Through the Glass Darkly in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 24th, 2021. Anyone interested in this?