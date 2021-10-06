MOVIE TRAILERS

Rock Photographer Jim Marshall - 'Show Me the Picture' Doc Trailer

by
October 6, 2021
Source: YouTube

Show Me the Picture Doc Trailer

"You did not want to be on the wrong side of Jim Marshall." Utopia has debuted an official US trailer for a documentary titled Show Me the Picture, another new doc about a photographer. The full title of the doc is Show Me the Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall and it initially premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival a few years back. Photographer Jim Marshall captures the heights of the Rock and Roll music era, from the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix, to the civil rights movements and some of the most iconic moments of the 1960's. "It was his abrasive but honest approach to his subjects combined with incredible skill to build trust that expanded his portfolio beyond celebrities, documenting history across the ages." Reviews say the film "is a love letter and celebration of his fine work." I'm always into any docs about photographers, they always have crazy interesting stories to tell. When you see any of his photos, you'll realize why he's a legend.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Alfred George Bailey's doc Show Me the Picture, from YouTube:

Show Me the Picture Doc Poster

Show Me the Picture Doc Poster

An outsider with attitude. The documentary Show Me The Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall chronicles the infamous photographer's life behind and outside the camera. A child of immigrants and a life battling inner demons, Jim fought his way to become one of the most trusted mavericks behind a lens throughout 60’s history. A passion for music led him to capture some of the most iconic figures in music history from Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, to the infamous image of Jimi Hendrix burning his guitar. It was his abrasive but honest approach to his subjects combined with incredible skill to build trust that expanded his portfolio beyond celebrities, documenting history across the ages. Show Me the Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall is directed by British filmmaker Alfred George Bailey, also director of the doc Gregory Porter: Don't Forget Your Music previously. This first premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival a few years ago. Utopia will debut Show Me the Picture in the US starting this fall - stay tuned for details. Who's interested?

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here