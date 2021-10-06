Rock Photographer Jim Marshall - 'Show Me the Picture' Doc Trailer

"You did not want to be on the wrong side of Jim Marshall." Utopia has debuted an official US trailer for a documentary titled Show Me the Picture, another new doc about a photographer. The full title of the doc is Show Me the Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall and it initially premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival a few years back. Photographer Jim Marshall captures the heights of the Rock and Roll music era, from the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix, to the civil rights movements and some of the most iconic moments of the 1960's. "It was his abrasive but honest approach to his subjects combined with incredible skill to build trust that expanded his portfolio beyond celebrities, documenting history across the ages." Reviews say the film "is a love letter and celebration of his fine work." I'm always into any docs about photographers, they always have crazy interesting stories to tell. When you see any of his photos, you'll realize why he's a legend.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Alfred George Bailey's doc Show Me the Picture, from YouTube:

An outsider with attitude. The documentary Show Me The Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall chronicles the infamous photographer's life behind and outside the camera. A child of immigrants and a life battling inner demons, Jim fought his way to become one of the most trusted mavericks behind a lens throughout 60’s history. A passion for music led him to capture some of the most iconic figures in music history from Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, to the infamous image of Jimi Hendrix burning his guitar. It was his abrasive but honest approach to his subjects combined with incredible skill to build trust that expanded his portfolio beyond celebrities, documenting history across the ages. Show Me the Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall is directed by British filmmaker Alfred George Bailey, also director of the doc Gregory Porter: Don't Forget Your Music previously. This first premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival a few years ago. Utopia will debut Show Me the Picture in the US starting this fall - stay tuned for details. Who's interested?