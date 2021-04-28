Romance in Berlin - Official US Trailer for Christian Petzold's 'Undine'

"An enigmatic and hypnotic modern fairy tale." IFC Films has released a new official US trailer for the German indie romance film titled Undine, from filmmaker Christian Petzold (of Barbara, Phoenix, and Transit). This originally premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival, also where Paula Beer won the Silver Bear for Best Actress in this film. Beer stars as the titular Undine (based on the Undine myth), who works as a historian lecturing on Berlin's urban development. But when the man she loves leaves her… the ancient myth catches up with her. She must kill the man who betrays her and return to the water, but she also falls in love with him. Also with Franz Rogowski as her new lover, with Maryam Zaree, Jacob Matschenz, Anne Ratte-Polle, and Rafael Stachowiak. It's a very sweet film about love, I wrote a little review of it.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Christian Petzold's Undine, direct from IFC's YouTube:

You can still watch the original German trailer for Petzold's Undine here, to see a bit more footage.

Undine (Paula Beer) is a city guide in Berlin. When when the man she loves leaves her, she catches up with the curse of the old myth. Undine must kill the man who betrays them and return to the water. Undine is both written and directed by acclaimed German filmmaker Christian Petzold, of the films The State I Am In, Wolfsburg, Gespenster, Yella, Jerichow, Barbara, Phoenix, and Transit previously. Produced by Florian Koerner von Gustorf and Michael Weber. This originally premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival (read our review), where it won the Silver Bear for Best Actress. The film is already opened in Germany last year. IFC Films will release Petzold's Undine in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 4th coming up soon.