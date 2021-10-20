Trailer for Romance 'Redeeming Love' with Abigail Cowen & Tom Lewis

"I've got too many demons… I don't know how to love." Universal Pictures has revealed an official trailer for Redeeming Love, a passionate romance story from filmmaker D.J. Caruso and adapted from Francine Rivers' novel of the same name first published in 1991. Redeeming Love is a powerful retelling of the biblical book of Hosea against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850. Abigail Cowen and Tom Lewis star as Angel and Michael, the two lovers are the center of this story of love against all odds, as they connect despite their differences. "Coming to theaters in 2022, Redeeming Love shows there is no brokenness that love can't heal." The main cast also includes Famke Janssen, Logan Marshall-Green, Nina Dobrev, Livi Birch, Eric Dane, Brandon Auret, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, and Josh Taylor. This looks like an intense, passionate love story full of many good & bad moments. Life always has a mix of both! Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for D.J. Caruso's Redeeming Love, direct from YouTube:

Based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers, Redeeming Love is a powerful story of relentless love and perseverance as a young couple's relationship clashes with the harsh realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850. It is a life-changing story of the power of unconditional and all-consuming love. Redeeming Love is directed by American filmmaker D.J. Caruso, of the films Cyclops Baby, The Salton Sea, Taking Lives, Two for the Money, Disturbia, Eagle Eye, I Am Number Four, Standing Up, The Disappointments Room, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and Are You Afraid of the Dark? previously. The screenplay is written by Francine Rivers and D.J. Caruso, adapted from Francine Rivers' novel of the same name first published in 1991. It's produced by Cindy Bond, Wayne Fitzjohn, Michael Scott, Simon Swart, David A.R. White, and Brittany Yost. Universal will debut Caruso's Redeeming Love in theaters starting on January 21st, 2022.