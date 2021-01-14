Rosamund Pike is Heartless in Elderly Crime Caper 'I Care a Lot' Trailer

"I don't lose. I won't lose. I'm never letting you go." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for I Care a Lot, a sneaky crime film dark comedy starring Rosamund Pike. This is the new film from director J Blakeson (of The Disappearance of Alice Creed and The 5th Wave) and it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year to mostly positive reviews. Pike stars as a crooked, spineless legal guardian who drains the savings of her elderly wards. But she meets her match when an elderly woman she tries to swindle turns out to be more than she first appears. This is one of those films that is about a horrible person, but follows them as the protagonist just to show us how depraved they can be. The cast includes Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Chris Messina, Macon Blair, Alicia Witt, Damian Young, with Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Dianne Wiest. This is a good film, but it has some huge issues in the second half. And it's very, very nasty indeed.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for J Blakeson's I Care a Lot, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Poised with sharklike self-assurance, Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike) is a professional, court-appointed "guardian" for dozens of elderly wards whose assets she then seizes and cunningly bilks through dubious but legal means. It's a well-oiled racket that Marla and her business-partner and lover Fran (Eiza González) use with brutal efficiency on their latest "cherry," Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest) — a wealthy retiree with no living heirs or family. But when their latest mark turns out to have an equally shady secret of her own and connections to a volatile gangster (Peter Dinklage), Marla is forced to level up in a game only predators can play — one that's neither fair, nor square. I Care a Lot is both written and directed by English writer / filmmaker J Blakeson, director of the films The Disappearance of Alice Creed and The 5th Wave previously. This originally premiered at the Toronto and Zurich Film Festivals last year. Netflix will debut J Blakeson's I Care a Lot streaming starting on February 19th, 2021 this winter. Who's up for this?