Watch: Rotoscoped Short Film 'Dating is Sh*t' About Modern Dating

Dating sucks these days. But everyone knows that already. Dating is Shit is a lovely animated short film made by filmmaker Adeena Grubb. The story follows a young woman who struggles with dating and all the strange men she encounters. Based in London, Adeena makes hand-crafted animation, with puppets and miniature sets and models. This short, in just under three minutes, has "around 50 characters" seen in "14 miniature sets," and it took her over two years to complete this short. She adds: "I have had a love/hate relationship with this project for a long time, I've almost given up on it a few times over the last few years, thinking it wasn't good enough. I kept at it and recently gave it one final push to get it finished." I highly recommend it - there's so much going on in here. Also: "Watch til the very end for a sneaky happy ending!"

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Brief description from Vimeo: "In a world of apps, dick pics and commitment issues, dating can be tiring and can start to take a toll on a person, this animation is a grim view of how it can be." Dating is Shit is written & directed by London-based animation filmmaker Adeena Charlotte Grubb - you can see more her work on Vimeo or visit her official website or follow her on IG @adeenagrubb. She now runs an animation company called Andy and Adeena. It's also produced by Adeena. With cinematography by James Owens, and additional 2D animation by Nick Reiners. This "was rotoscoped and took around two years to complete! There are around 50 characters, 1000 rotoscoped illustrations and 14 handmade miniature sets." For more info, visit her website. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?