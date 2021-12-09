Rourke & Rathbone Fight Demons in WWII Thriller 'WarHunt' Trailer

"I promise I'll get us all out of here!" Saban Films has debuted an official trailer for an action thriller horror feature titled WarHunt, from filmmaker Mauro Borrelli. This is arriving on VOD in January, taking that usual slot (earlier this year it was another WWII action thriller horror feature called Shadow in the Cloud). WarHunt has a similar vibe to Dog Soldiers or the more recent Overlord. A US military plane crash lands in the German forest during World War II. As the soldiers venture into the forest, they discover dead bodies with organs missing and mysterious signs. Soon they start to find some kind of demons out there. But what exactly is it?! The cast includes Mickey Rourke, Jackson Rathbone, Robert Knepper, Josh Burdett, Alex Mills, Fredrik Wagner, Matt Mella, Timo Willman, and Ben McKeown. Oh damn this actually looks pretty good! It leans into the supernatural a bit more than Overlord, but still gnarly and quite freaky.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Mauro Borrelli's WarHunt, direct from YouTube:

A US military cargo plane crashes behind enemy lines right in the middle of the German Black Forest. Immediately ruthless Major Johnson (Mickey Rourke) sends a squad of his bravest soldiers on a rescue mission to retrieve the top secret material that the plane was carrying. Led by Sergeant Brewer (Robert Knepper) & Walsh (Jackson Rathbone), the soldiers venture deep into the forest. They soon discover hanged Nazi soldiers and other dead bodies bearing ancient, magical symbols. Suddenly their compasses fail, their perceptions twist & straying from the group leads to profound horror as they are attacked by a powerful, supernatural force. Fighting for the dainty and struggling to survive they must uncover the shocking truth behind the force before the Nazis and do everything they can to remove all evidence it ever existed, even at the cost of their own lives. WarHunt is directed by artist / filmmaker Mauro Borrelli, an experienced illustrator and director of the films Branches, Haunted Forest, The Ghostmaker, The Recall, and Apple previously. The screenplay is by Mauro Borrelli and Reggie Keyohara III. Saban Films will debut Borrelli's WarHunt in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 21st, 2022 coming soon. Interested?