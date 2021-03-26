MOVIE TRAILERS

Roxana Lupu is Queen in Romanian History Film 'Queen Marie' Trailer

by
March 26, 2021
Source: YouTube

Queen Marie Trailer

"She's nothing like her grandmother… Queen Victoria." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the US trailer for a Romanian historical epic called Queen Marie, originally known as Queen Marie of Romania. This opened in Romania back in 2019 and has been playing around Europe, but is only now getting a US release on VOD this spring. Devastated by the First World War and plunged into political controversy, Romania's every hope accompanies its queen on her mission to Paris to lobby for international recognition of its great unification at the 1919 peace talks. Starring Romanian actress Roxana Lupu as "Queen Marie of Romania", and a full cast including Daniel Plier, Anghel Damian, Adrian Titieni, Iulia Verdes, Patrick Drury, Caroline Loncq, Iulia Verdes, Philippe Caroit, and Emil Mandanac. This has an epic look and feel, but it also seems a bit drab and melodramatic, lost in all the historical accuracy more than the storytelling.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Alexis Sweet Cahill's Queen Marie, direct from YouTube:

Queen Marie Poster

Queen Marie Poster

A film as big as a history, a story based on real events that has in the foreground the striking figure of Queen Marie (Roxana Lupu). We find Romania devastated by the First World War. Crushed by disease, held captive by hunger and despair. The political fate of the country is extremely controversial. In the spring of 1919, Queen Marie goes to Paris Peace Conference to face the world's most powerful leaders and to fight for a Great Romania. Queen Marie, also released as Queen Marie of Romania, is directed by Italian filmmaker Alexis Cahill, making his first feature film after lots of TV directing work in Italy previously. Co-directed by Brigitte Drodtloff. The screenplay is written by Gabi Antal, Alexis Cahill, Brigitte Drodtloff, Ioana Manea, and Maria-Denise Teodoru. This originally opened in Romania back in 2019. Goldwyn Films will release Cahill's Queen Marie direct-to-VOD in the US starting May 7th, 2021 coming soon. Thoughts?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here