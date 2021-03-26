Roxana Lupu is Queen in Romanian History Film 'Queen Marie' Trailer

"She's nothing like her grandmother… Queen Victoria." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the US trailer for a Romanian historical epic called Queen Marie, originally known as Queen Marie of Romania. This opened in Romania back in 2019 and has been playing around Europe, but is only now getting a US release on VOD this spring. Devastated by the First World War and plunged into political controversy, Romania's every hope accompanies its queen on her mission to Paris to lobby for international recognition of its great unification at the 1919 peace talks. Starring Romanian actress Roxana Lupu as "Queen Marie of Romania", and a full cast including Daniel Plier, Anghel Damian, Adrian Titieni, Iulia Verdes, Patrick Drury, Caroline Loncq, Iulia Verdes, Philippe Caroit, and Emil Mandanac. This has an epic look and feel, but it also seems a bit drab and melodramatic, lost in all the historical accuracy more than the storytelling.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Alexis Sweet Cahill's Queen Marie, direct from YouTube:

A film as big as a history, a story based on real events that has in the foreground the striking figure of Queen Marie (Roxana Lupu). We find Romania devastated by the First World War. Crushed by disease, held captive by hunger and despair. The political fate of the country is extremely controversial. In the spring of 1919, Queen Marie goes to Paris Peace Conference to face the world's most powerful leaders and to fight for a Great Romania. Queen Marie, also released as Queen Marie of Romania, is directed by Italian filmmaker Alexis Cahill, making his first feature film after lots of TV directing work in Italy previously. Co-directed by Brigitte Drodtloff. The screenplay is written by Gabi Antal, Alexis Cahill, Brigitte Drodtloff, Ioana Manea, and Maria-Denise Teodoru. This originally opened in Romania back in 2019. Goldwyn Films will release Cahill's Queen Marie direct-to-VOD in the US starting May 7th, 2021 coming soon. Thoughts?