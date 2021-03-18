Rutger Hauer & High Stakes Billiards in Official Trailer for 'The Break'

"What's the point in having talent if you keep it for yourself." Conduit Presents has released an official US trailer for a film titled The Break, also known as just Break when it was first released in the UK last year. An inner-city kid and gifted pool player named Spencer, wasting his talents on crime, gets in over his head until a chance encounter with a stranger presents him with an opportunity to turn his life around. But is it too late? He'll only succeed if he can break away from his biggest problem: himself. The Break stars Sam Gittins, Rutger Hauer, Jamie Foreman, David Yip, Adam Deacon, and Luke Mably. This is a very strange trailer, but perhaps there's something worthwhile in this. Not often we get billiards films anymore.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Michael Elkin's The Break, direct from YouTube:

Spencer (Sam Gittins), a gifted pool player, is wasting his talents in petty crime until his estranged father, who is serving time, gives him an opportunity to go pro. He'll only be able to succeed if he can break away from his biggest problem: himself. The Break, also known as just Break, is both written and directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Michael Elkin, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film. It's produced by Terri Dwyer, Michael Elkin, and Dean Fisher. This film was already released in the UK last summer, but is only now released everywhere else. Conduit Presents has already released Elkin's The Break direct-to-VOD in the US and can be watch now - visit their website for more info. Anyone interested in this?