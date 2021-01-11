'Ruth: Justice Ginsburg In Her Own Words' Documentary Film Trailer

"Women were traditionally deemed lesser citizens…" An official trailer has arrived for a documentary titled Ruth: Justice Ginsburg In Her Own Words, remembering the glorious career of the groundbreaking Supreme Court Justice. Sadly, Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away last fall, but her legacy still lives on. How does a person with three strikes against her rise to the highest court in the land, the U.S. Supreme Court? How did this happen despite closed doors and legal and social barriers facing Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the 1950? What personal, social and political forces intersected to make this happen? Ruth: Justice Ginsburg In Her Own Words seeks to answer these questions by taking an intimate look at the prolific Justice and her incredible rise to the Supreme Court. There was already another RBG doc a few years back, titled RBG, but this is the first film to debut since her passing. Her story is so inspiring no matter how many times I hear it.

Trailer (+ poster) for Freida Lee Mock's doc Ruth: Justice Ginsburg In Her Own Words, on YouTube:

The film tells the improbable story of how Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who couldn't get a job despite tying first in her graduating law class and making Law Review at Harvard and Columbia Law Schools, became an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. It also reveals both the public and private sides of a resilient, resourceful woman who has survived the hostility of the profoundly male universe of government and law to become a revered Justice and advocate for gender equality and women's rights. How did Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s work as a litigator for the ACLU's Women's Rights Project; as a professor; and as an appellate judge make a difference? Most importantly how did her trailblazing work in the l970’s arguing landmark gender discrimination cases before the Supreme Court become a turning point for her and the everyday lives of men and women? And how does Justice Ginsburg’s pioneering work on behalf of gender equality continue to resonate through her opinions and work during her 27 years on the Supreme Court? Ruth: Justice Ginsburg In Her Own Words is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Freida Lee Mock, director of docs Maya Lin, Return with Honor, Bird by Bird with Annie, Wrestling with Angels, Sing China, G-Dog, and Anita: Speaking Truth to Power previously. This originally premiered at the 2019 Hawaii Film Festival. The doc film opens in "virtual cinemas" in the US starting on February 12th this winter. Want to watch?