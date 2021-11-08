Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Award-Winning 'Drive My Car' Official US Trailer

"What can we do? We must live our lives." Janus Films + Criterion have debuted an official US trailer for an acclaimed Japanese film titled Drive My Car, the second feature film this year from filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi (his other one Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy won awards at Berlinale). Drive My Car initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it won three key prizes, including Best Screenplay from the jury. Nishijima Hidetoshi is a stage actor and director happily married to his playwright wife. Then one day she disappears. He's then hired to direct a performance of Uncle Vanya and heads down to Hiroshima to put it on. There he meets a young woman who is assigned to be his driver, and takes him around in his beloved red Saab 900. "Adapted from Haruki Murakami's short story, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car is a haunting road movie traveling a path of love, loss, acceptance, and peace." The film stars Hidetoshi Nishijima as Yûsuke, Toko Miura, Masaki Okada, Reika Kirishima, Park Yurim, and Jin Daeyeon. An intellectual film for intrepid cinephiles that love intricate stories and complex characters.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car, from YouTube:

Two years after his wife’s unexpected death, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), a renowned stage actor and director, receives an offer to direct a production of Uncle Vanya at a theater festival in Hiroshima. Arriving there, he meets Misaki Watari (Toko Miura), a taciturn young woman assigned by the festival to chauffeur him in his beloved red Saab 900. As the production's premiere approaches, tensions mount amongst the cast and crew, not least between Yusuke and Koji Takatsuki, a handsome TV star who shares an unwelcome connection to Yusuke’s late wife. Forced to confront painful truths raised from his past, Yusuke begins - with the help of his driver – to face the haunting mysteries his wife left behind. Drive My Car is directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, of the films Solaris, Passion, The Depths, Intimacies, Touching the Skin of Eeriness, Happy Hour, Asako I & II previously, and this year's Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Janus Films will debut Drive My Car in select US theaters (NY) on November 24th, 2021 this fall (in LA on Dec 3rd).