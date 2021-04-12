Safari Gone Wild in 'Endangered Species' Trailer with Rebecca Romijn

"I'm no more equipped to deal with this than any of you." Lionsgate has released an official trailer for an "intense, action packed survival-adventure" film titled Endangered Species, from director M.J. Bassett, of the other blatant "African animals are dangerous" film Rogue from last year. This one follows a wealthy American family who travel to the vast African wilderness of Kenya hoping for a dream vacation filled with excitement, bonding and a chance to fix the growing rifts within their family. But when their safari vehicle is attacked by a rhino protecting her calf, the family is left stranded miles from help and their dream vacation turns into a nightmarish struggle for survival where they're the bottom of the food chain. Starring Rebecca Romijn, Phillip Winchester, Jerry O'Connell, Isabel Bassett, Michael Johnston, Brenda Ngeso. Ayyy this looks like complete junk, vilifying all the animals more than the tourists who come to their home.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for M.J. Bassett's Endangered Species, direct from YouTube:

Co-starring Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell this gripping adventure tale unfolds beneath a brutal African sun. Jack Halsey takes his wife (Romijn), their adult kids, and a friend for a dream vacation in Kenya. But as they venture off alone into a wilderness park, their safari van is flipped over by an angry rhino, leaving them injured and desperate. Then, as two of them go in search of rescue, a bloody, vicious encounter with a leopard and a clan of hyenas incites a desperate fight for survival. Endangered Species is directed by British filmmaker M.J. Bassett, director of the films Deathwatch, Wilderness, Solomon Kane, Silent Hill: Revelation, Inside Man: Most Wanted, and also Rogue previously. The screenplay is written by Isabel Bassett and M.J. Bassett, from a story by Paul Chronnell. Lionsgate will release Bassett's Endangered Species in select theaters + on VOD starting May 28th this summer season. Anyone interested in this one?