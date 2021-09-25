Safe-Cracking with Dieter: Full Trailer for 'Army of Thieves' Spin-Off

"This… is about becoming legends." A fun heist movie with "more safes, less zombies." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer during their #TUDUM fan event for Army of Thieves, a spin-off prequel for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. Directed by and starring German actor Matthias Schweighöfer as the safecracker Ludwig Dieter, the film is about his escapades early on just six years before the Vegas heist just at the start of the outbreak. He is hired by a mysterious woman to pull off a heist with the help of a misfit crew of aspiring thieves. In addition to Schweighöfer, this also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen. Dieter is one of my favorite characters from Army of the Dead, and I'm looking forward to seeing him take on a heist movie. I don't really care much that this is "set in the Army of the Dead universe" it just looks like a very fun heist movie. Always down for more heists.

Here's the full official trailer for Matthias Schweighöfer's Army of Thieves, from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Schweighöfer's Army of Thieves here, for the first look again.

In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol's most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. Army of Thieves is directed by the German actor / filmmaker Matthias Schweighöfer, director of the films What a Man, The Break Up Man, Joy of Fatherhood, and Der Nanny previously, as well as the "You Are Wanted" TV series. The screenplay is written by Shay Hatten, based on a story by Zack Snyder & Shay Hatten. A prequel to Army of the Dead. Produced by Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, Dan Maag, and Matthias Schweighöfer. Netflix will debut Schweighöfer's spin-off Army of Thieves film streaming on Netflix starting Halloween weekend, October 29th, 2021 coming up this fall. Who's in?