SAG Awards 2021 Winners Include Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman
by Alex Billington
April 5, 2021
Source: SAGAwards.org
Even though 2021 continues to be as strange and meandering as 2020, the awards season rolls on. The 27th annual SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards) honor the greatest performances from 2020, as chosen by other actors which means this is one of the most definitive lists of the best performances. Actors know their profession better than anyone and are very particular about good performances. The four individual winners are an impressive set of people of color winners, the first time in SAG history that has happened. The other major winner was The Trial of Chicago 7 - taking home the coveted "Best Ensemble Cast" award. Overall, the nominees across all the categories are more impressive than any one winner. Read on for more.
Here's all the film winners from the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards (see the TV winners at TVLine):
ACTOR:
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
FEMALE ACTOR:
Amy Adams - Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR:
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman - Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto - The Little Things
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR:
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Yuh-jung Youn - Minari
Helena Zengel - News of the World
ENSEMBLE CAST:
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7
ENSEMBLE STUNTS:
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
Congrats to all of this year's SAG winners and the nominees! What a strange year… I keep wondering if the SAG voters didn't care to watch half of the films released in 2020? There's SO many great films completely left out. Yes, Minari is fantastic and I'm glad that it was nominated and I'm glad that Yuh-jung Youn won! That's some good news. But The Trial of the Chicago 7, huh? I mean, Sacha Baron Cohen is great, the cast is fine, but in no way are they the stand out "Best Ensemble Cast" from 2020. Any of the other four nominees would've been a better winner, not to mention tons of other films. Oh well. I respect the SAG because actors voting for actors usually means truly worthwhile winners. Stay tuned for more awards leading to the Oscars.
