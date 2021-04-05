SAG Awards 2021 Winners Include Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman

Even though 2021 continues to be as strange and meandering as 2020, the awards season rolls on. The 27th annual SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards) honor the greatest performances from 2020, as chosen by other actors which means this is one of the most definitive lists of the best performances. Actors know their profession better than anyone and are very particular about good performances. The four individual winners are an impressive set of people of color winners, the first time in SAG history that has happened. The other major winner was The Trial of Chicago 7 - taking home the coveted "Best Ensemble Cast" award. Overall, the nominees across all the categories are more impressive than any one winner. Read on for more.

Here's all the film winners from the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards (see the TV winners at TVLine):

ACTOR:

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

FEMALE ACTOR:

Amy Adams - Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR:

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman - Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto - The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami

SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR:

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Yuh-jung Youn - Minari

Helena Zengel - News of the World

ENSEMBLE CAST:

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ENSEMBLE STUNTS:

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

Congrats to all of this year's SAG winners and the nominees! What a strange year… I keep wondering if the SAG voters didn't care to watch half of the films released in 2020? There's SO many great films completely left out. Yes, Minari is fantastic and I'm glad that it was nominated and I'm glad that Yuh-jung Youn won! That's some good news. But The Trial of the Chicago 7, huh? I mean, Sacha Baron Cohen is great, the cast is fine, but in no way are they the stand out "Best Ensemble Cast" from 2020. Any of the other four nominees would've been a better winner, not to mention tons of other films. Oh well. I respect the SAG because actors voting for actors usually means truly worthwhile winners. Stay tuned for more awards leading to the Oscars.