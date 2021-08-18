Sam Discovers Her Own Path in Life in 'Samantha Rose' Film Trailer

"You okay?" "It's been a rough couple years." Freestyle Digital Media has released an official trailer for an indie docu-drama film titled Samantha Rose, the latest from filmmaker Andrew Morgan. The film stars a real woman named Samantha Rose, known as Sam, who tries to leave her old life behind. Returning to her hometown in northern Oregon she reunites with a childhood friend and joins him and a group of misfits as they work the fall harvest on the surrounding vineyards. This unforgettable week leads her to see her life for what it really is: her own. In addition to Samantha, the film's ensemble cast includes Marla Freeman, Matthew Danger Lippman, Nicholas Horiatis, Allison Berman, Vilém McKael, Natalia Ruiz-Heinsohn, and Johnny Dawson. "I don't think it's naive to think that there could be something better out there." This looks like some low key goodness, the kind of film that finds you when you need it the most.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Morgan's Samantha Rose, direct from YouTube:

Sam (Samantha Rose) is lost, working a dead-end job, afraid to pursue a real life of her own. Returning to her hometown in northern Oregon she reunites with a childhood friend and joins him and a group of misfits as they work the fall harvest on the surrounding vineyards. This ragtag family of runaways are fearless and free, leading Sam on a journey of both discovery and healing. There are motorcycle rides and homemade wine, midnight swims and bonfires, horses, camping, and a love story that unfolds as Sam comes to see her life for what it really is: her own. Samantha Rose is written and directed by filmmaker Andrew Morgan, director of the film Long Gone By previously, plus the docs After the End, The True Cost, and The Heretic as well. From a story by Emily Morgan and Andrew Morgan. Freestyle Digital Media will debut Samantha Rose direct-to-VOD starting on September 7th, 2021 coming up. Who's interested?