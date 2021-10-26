Sandra Bullock is Out of Prison in Netflix's 'The Unforgivable' Trailer

"You're life starts here, now. Not twenty years ago." Netflix has unveiled a powerful official trailer for The Unforgivable, a new drama based on the TV mini-series "Unforgiven" from the UK. A woman is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind. The film stars Sandra Bullock in the lead role as Ruth Slater, with a full cast including Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan, and Viola Davis. It's directed by German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt, following up her hit film System Crasher from a few years ago. This kind of film can only work with someone extremely talented in the lead role, there's so many emotions and feelings hidden deep within her. This looks remarkably good so far, and the trailer ramps up as it goes on until the emotions burst out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nora Fingscheidt's The Unforgivable, direct from YouTube:

Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind. The Unforgivable is directed by acclaimed German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt, her second feature following her feature directorial debut with the award-winning film System Crasher previously; she also directed the short film Brüderlein and a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Peter Craig and Hillary Seitz and Courtenay Miles. Based on the TV series "Unforgiven" by Sally Wainwright. Produced by Sandra Bullock, Veronica Ferres, and Graham King. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Fingscheidt's The Unforgivable in select US theaters first on November 24th, 2021, streaming worldwide on Netflix starting December 10th later this fall. First impression? Look any good?