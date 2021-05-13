Saving the Last Polaroid Factory: 'An Impossible Project' Doc Trailer

"Not everything's about zero & one." Bohemia Media & Trinity Creative have released an official trailer for a documentary titled An Impossible Project, about the "impossible" attempt to save Polaroid and rebuild one remaining Polaroid factory. You probably know the story - it first started in 2008 when Kodak said that they'd be stopping all Polaroid film production. In a world dominated by zeroes and ones, eccentric scientist Florian "Doc" Kaps endeavors to protect the future of analog and inspire people to connect with “real” things. His crusade begins with an impossible mission: to save the last Polaroid factory. "Shot on glorious Kodak 35mm and with a stylistic nod to Jacques Tati, An Impossible Project is a warm, witty and inspiring celebration of a counter-revolution: the comeback of 'analog'." What a fascinating story! Reviews describe it as "an insightful and beautifully captured documentary" and a "genius film about optimism." Worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jens Meurer's doc An Impossible Project, direct from YouTube:

At the film's center is the tale of a modern-day Don Quixote, Florian "Doc" Kaps and his crusade to protect and preserve the analog world, starting with the iconic yet nearly shuttered film and camera company, Polaroid. The intrepid Viennese biologist risks his career and fortune to save the world's last Polaroid factory. Told repeatedly that this mission is impossible and facing obstacles at every corner, including the discovery that the Polaroid formula had been irretrievably lost, the indefatigable "Doc" forges ahead. Jens Meurer's film An Impossible Project provides nostalgia from start to finish as a lovable visionary moves from one seemingly impossible project to the next. An Impossible Project is directed by German filmmaker / producer Jens Meurer, director of the doc films Egoli: My South African Home Movie, Public Enemy, and Zauberberg, as well as many other shorts and a producer on many other docs. This first premiered at the Docs Against Gravity Film Festival last year. Bohemia Media & Trinity Creative will debut An Impossible Project in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 1st, 2021. For more info, visit the film's official website.