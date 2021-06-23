Sci-Fi Thriller 'Infinitum: Subject Unknown' Trailer with Ian McKellen

"We are on the cusp of propelling human evolution to a staggering new dimension." Gravitas Ventures has released a new US trailer for a sci-fi thriller titled Infinitum: Subject Unknown. The title is a reference to the concept of "Ad Infinitum" - again and again in the same way; forever. A mind-bending slice of British science fiction, with cameos from Sir Ian McKellen and Conleth Hill. The film stars Tori Butler-Hart as Jane, a woman who is trapped in a parallel universe and is forced to find a way to alter her reality before it is too late. She soon discovers that she is stuck in a time-loop, destined to relive the same day over and over again. With each "reset" she begins to reclaim her memories and piece together the clues to what is happening. I dig sci-fi made on a budget that plays with big concepts, and I am very curious to see what this is about. I'd rather have kept the McKellen cameo a secret - but I guess it's best to promote it with his name.

Here's the US trailer (+ posters) for Matthew Butler-Hart's Infinitum: Subject Unknown, on YouTube:

And here's another early UK teaser for Butler-Hart's Infinitum: Subject Unknown, also on YouTube:

Jane (Tori Butler-Hart) wakes up in a strange attic, in a parallel world, with seemingly no way out. She soon discovers that she is stuck in a time-loop, destined to relive the same day over and over again. With each 'reset' she begins to reclaim her memories and piece together the clues to what is happening to her and the world around her, which seems to now be devoid of human life. Only through the help of Marland-White (Ian McKellen) she will uncover the truth to help her escape from this never-ending nightmare. Is this finite or infinite, Ad Infinitum? Infinitum: Subject Unknown is directed by British filmmaker Matthew Butler-Hart, director of the films Miss in Her Teens, Two Down, and The Isle previously. The screenplay is written by Matthew Butler-Hart and Tori Butler-Hart. This released in the UK earlier this year. Gravitas will debut Infinitum: Subject Unknown in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 6th this summer.