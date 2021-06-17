Sci-Fi Western 'Settlers' Trailer with Sofia Boutella & Brooklynn Prince

"We left because we wanted something more." IFC Midnight has unveiled the first trailer for an intriguing sci-fi western thriller titled Settlers, which is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival in the next few days. On a remote homestead amongst the Martian frontier, a refugee family from Earth clings to hope for a better life. But when strangers appear in the surrounding hills and attempt to run them off, they must deal with the truth about who they really are. Starring Sofia Boutella, Jonny Lee Miller, and Brooklynn Prince as the family, plus Nell Tiger Free, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Natalie Walsh. Settlers was filmed on location in the isolated desert area of Vioolsdift, situated in the Northern Cape in South Africa. The film is actually producer / filmmaker Wyatt Rockefeller's feature directorial debut, and it's among the NYU Production Lab's supported projects. As a sci-fi geek, I am definitely very into this - the whole setup of settlers on Mars is clever. And the rest of it looks damn good. Though the trailer really does show too much.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Wyatt Rockefeller's Settlers, direct from IFC's YouTube:

An eye-catching sci-fi thriller with elements of the classic western. On a remote homestead amongst the Martian frontier, a refugee family from Earth clings to hope for a better life. But when strangers appear in the surrounding hills and attempt to run them off, 9-year-old Remmy (Brooklynn Prince) is faced with the desperate reality her mother (Sofia Boutella) and father (Jonny Lee Miller) have tried so hard to keep from her. Settlers is both written and directed by London-based producer / filmmaker Wyatt Rockefeller, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. Produced by Julie Fabrizio, Joshua Horsfield, and Johan Kruger. This is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival this year. IFC Midnight will then open Rockefeller's Settlers in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 23rd, 2021 this summer.