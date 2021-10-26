Scott Adkins & Dolph Lundgren in Action Thriller 'Castle Falls' Trailer

"Follow the guard, find the money." Shout Factory has released a trailer for Castle Falls, an action thriller directed by Swedish action star Dolph Lundgren. This is dropping on VOD in December just in time for the holidays! And remarkably it's not Lundgren's first film he has directed - he has a few others under his belt, including Dolph Lundgren Is the Killing Machine most recently in 2010. Castle Falls is about rival gangs trying to find millions of dollars hidden inside Castle Heights Hospital, which is filled with dynamite and scheduled to be demolished, but first they have to deal with the janitor who found the loot first. It just so happens that this guy is an ex-fighter. "The clock is ticking. Who will seize the cash… and will they get out alive?" Scott Adkins stars with Dolph Lundgren, plus Dave Halls, Kim DeLonghi, Kevin Wayne, Scott Hunter, Robert Berlin, and Bill Billions. Surprise, surprise - this film does not look good. At all.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Dolph Lundgren's Castle Falls, direct from YouTube:

After decades of neglect, Castle Heights Hospital, a symbol of the city's segregated past, has been packed with dynamite and is ready to be demolished. No one knows that a gang leader, now in prison, hid the 3 million dollars in cash he stole from his rivals inside the abandoned building. Now, three desperate parties want the money – a blue-collared ex-fighter (Scott Adkins) who finds it while working on the demolition crew, a prison guard (Dolph Lundgren) willing to do anything to pay for his daughter's cancer treatment, and a ruthless gang claiming to be the rightful owners. The charges are set, everyone clears out and the Castle is set to fall in 90 minutes. Castle Falls is directed by renowned Swedish actor / filmmaker Dolph Lundgren, also director of the movies The Defender, The Russian Specialist, Missionary Man, Command Performance, and Dolph Lundgren Is the Killing Machine previously. The screenplay is written by Andrew Knauer. Shout Factory will debut Lundgren's Castle Falls direct-to-VOD starting on December 3rd, 2021.