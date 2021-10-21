Scott Eastwood & Tyrese Gibson in Action Thriller 'Dangerous' Trailer

"Do whatever it takes to save your ass!" Lionsgate has released the first official trailer for Dangerous, an action film crime thriller from filmmaker David Hackl opening in a few weeks. A reformed sociopath teams up with an ex-con, and travels to a remote island to investigate the mystery behind his brother's demise. But they end up facing off with more than they bargained for when they battle heavily armed mercenaries that want something his brother was hiding. He'll need all his guile and tactical skills to survive in this action-packed thriller. The film stars Scott Eastwood, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Durand, Famke Janssen, and oh yeah, Mel Gibson as his "eccentric psychiatrist." Huh. Setting this film on an island where there just so happens to be a giant gun on a submarine is the coolest part about it. I just hope the rest of this is any good?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Hackl's Dangerous, direct from YouTube:

Ex-con and reformed sociopath Dylan Forrester (Scott Eastwood) is trying to quietly serve out his parole — with the help of a steady supply of antidepressants from his eccentric psychiatrist (Mel Gibson). But when his brother dies under mysterious circumstances, Dylan breaks parole and, with a dogged FBI agent (Famke Janssen) on his trail, goes to uncover the truth. A band of armed mercenaries wants something Dylan's brother was hiding, and Dylan will need all his guile and tactical skills to survive in this action-packed thriller. Dangerous is directed by Canadian filmmaker David Hackl, director of the films Saw V, Into the Grizzly Maze, Life on the Line, and Daughter of the Wolf previously, as well as TV work including episodes of "Lexx", "The Grid", and "The Transporter" TV series. The screenplay is by Christopher Borrelli. Lionsgate will debut Hcakl's Dangerous in select US theaters + on VOD starting on November 5th, 2021.