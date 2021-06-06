MOVIE TRAILERS
Scout Taylor-Compton in Official Trailer for Mystery Thriller 'Room 9'
by Alex Billington
June 6, 2021
"These murders… seem personal." Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Room 9, the latest feature from actor / filmmaker Thomas Walton. This is getting a direct-to-DVD release which is pretty much already an indication of the quality, with a derivative plot that sounds similar to so many other mystery thrillers. Life altering sins of the past revisit modern day lost souls in a small town… 40 years later. A mysterious woman arrives to investigate the site of a murder and suffers bizarre flashbacks related to the inn's slayings. Is she connected to the killings… or the next victim? The film stars Michael Berryman, Scout Taylor-Compton, Brian Anthony Wilson, Kane Hodder, Michael Emery, and Adam Ratcliffe. This looks like extra schlocky shock horror, which might be fun for some folks out there.
Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Thomas Walton's Room 9, direct from YouTube:
Long ago, Room 9 of the Johnson/Bedford Inn, located in a remote small town, was the site of a gruesome double murder. Decades later, with the town terrorized once again by a string of bloody ritual killings, a mysterious woman named Star arrives to investigate and suffers bizarre flashbacks related to the inn's slayings. Is she connected to the killings… or the inn's next victim? Room 9 is written and directed by actor / filmmaker Thomas Walton, making his second film after Dreams previously, and a few shorts. Produced by Phillip B. Goldfine, Jared Safier, and Navid Sanati. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will debut Walton's Room 9 in select theaters + on VOD / DVD starting July 20th.
