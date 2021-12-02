Seals Reclaim the Open Seas in Animated 'Seal Team' Movie Trailer

"Let's see if we can take down a few of those sharks." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an animated comedy called Seal Team, a fun take on the Navy SEALs but about actual seals trying to fight back against sharks and whales. "Jaws will drop!" Ha ha ha. After his best friend is killed in a shark attack, Quinn, a lovable yet tenacious seal assembles a wacky "Seal Team" to fight back against a gang of sharks overtaking the neighborhood. Quinn and his squad of misfit recruits will stand up to ruthless sharks with razor-sharp teeth and reclaim the open sea. The ensemble voice cast features J.K. Simmons as Claggart, with Kristen Schaal, Patrick Warburton, Dolph Lundgren, Sharlto Copley, Matthew Rhys, Richard Steven Horvitz, Catherine Taber, and Jessie T. Usher as Quinn. Yeah this looks like some harmless fun, but it doesn't look that smart or original overall. It'll be out on Netflix soon, maybe a nice casual watch sometime.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Greig Cameron & Kane Croudace's Seal Team, from YouTube:

After his best friend is killed in a shark attack, Quinn, a lovable yet tenacious seal assembles a Seal Team to fight back against a gang of sharks overtaking the neighborhood. But this merry band of international seals are not at all trained for such a mission. They seek the help of a much more skillful fighter, Claggart, but even his tricks and flips can't whip these guys into shape. However, with a little bit of ingenuity, intelligence and a lot of heart, our Seal Team may actually be able to bring peace back to their undersea community. Seal Team is directed by filmmaker Greig Cameron, making his feature debut after directing the "Supa Strikas" TV series. Co-directed by Kane Croudace (a previz artist & CG supervisor). The script is written by Greig Cameron, from a story by Brian Cleveland, Jason Cleveland, and Wayne Thornley. Netflix will debut Seal Team streaming on Netflix starting December 31st, 2021 at the end of this year. Anyone?