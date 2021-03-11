Sebastian Stan & Denise Gough Fall Fast in Love in 'Monday' Trailer

"It's new, but it's good…" IFC has released the first official trailer for a sultry romantic drama from Greece titled Monday, arriving this spring on both VOD + in theaters. "A spark on a Friday can lead to a sizzling weekend fling, but what happens when you get to the inevitable Monday?" The film follows the love story of Mickey and Chloe, two Americans in their mid-thirties living in Athens, who meet in the heat of summer one whirlwind weekend. Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough star, along with Dominique Tipper, Giorgos Pyrpasopoulos, Elli Tringou, Andreas Konstantinou, and Sofia Kokkali.. This looks fantastic! Full of energy and good vibes, navigating the challenges of love and romance and sex and what it all means, and how to make it all work out. And it really makes me miss traveling around the world so much… Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Argyris Papadimitropoulos' Monday, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Monday follows the story of Mickey (Sebastian Stan) and Chloe (Denise Gough), two Americans in their mid-thirties living in Athens, who meet in the heat of summer one whirlwind weekend. When Chloe’s time in Greece is drawing to a close, she decides to give up her high-flying job back home and explore whether one weekend’s passion can stand the reality of the inevitable Monday. Monday is directed by the Greek producer / filmmaker Argyris Papadimitropoulos, director of the films Bank Bang, Wasted Youth, and Suntan previously, and a producer on many other films. The screenplay is written by Rob Hayes and Argyris Papadimitropoulos. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. IFC Films will release Monday in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 16th this spring. Look good? Who's in?