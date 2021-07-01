Second Full Trailer for Sequel 'Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania'

"Drac, you're not a vampire. The sun won't fry you now!" Sony Pictures has released the second trailer for Hotel Transylvania 4, also known as Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, continuing the popular animated franchise with yet another new story featuring Dracula and his family. "Drac's Pack is back, like you've never seen them before in the final chapter of the Hotel Transylvania franchise." They're turned into *gasp* regular people!! When Van Helsing's mysterious invention, the 'Monsterfication Ray,' goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster. Drac loses his powers and they all need to find out a way to switch back before it gets out of hand! The extensive voice cast features: Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Brian Hull, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon. This is an improvement over the first trailer, but this is still an eye-rolling concept for a sequel. Maybe this franchise is running out of gas? Or maybe I'm just not the right audience for this style of humor.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Sony's Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first trailer for Sony's Hotel Transylvania: Transformania here, for more footage.

Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing's mysterious invention, the 'Monsterfication Ray,' goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it's too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent. Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania is co-directed by animation filmmakers Jennifer Kluska (director for "Wild Kratts" and "DC Super Hero Girls") & Derek Drymon (supervising director of "CatDog" + video game work for SpongeBob), both making their feature directorial debut. The screenplay is by Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo and Genndy Tartakovsky, based on characters by Todd Durham. Made by Sony Pictures Animation. Sony will release Hotel Transylvania 4 in theaters starting on October 1st, 2021 this fall. Visit the franchise's official website. Who wants to watch?