Second Red Band 'Dark AF' Trailer for 'Don't Breathe 2' Horror Sequel

"I don't know who he is, but I know who he's not…" Don't mess with this guy! Sony Pictures / Screen Gems has released a second official trailer (watch the first here) for horror sequel Don't Breathe 2, following up the surprise hit horror Don't Breathe from 2016. It's a "clever, twisted continuation." This one is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. Stephen Lang returns as Nordstrom, with a cast including Brendan Sexton III, Madelyn Grace, Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams, Steffan Rhodri, and Stephanie Arcila. This red band trailer is being billed as a "Dark AF" trailer, which is the right way to sell this because DAMN. I dig all the intense horror house setups, especially that birds-eye shot of the people walking in. Crazy cool.

Horror film Don't Breathe 2 is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. Don't Breathe 2 is directed by Uruguayan filmmaker Rodo Sayagues, making his feature directorial debut after co-producing the original film, and also work on the TV show "Calls" previously. Rodo Sayagues directs from a screenplay he also wrote with producer Fede Alvarez, director of the original film. It's also produced by Sam Raimi, Rodo Sayagues, and Rob Tapert. Screen Gems will release Sayagues' Don't Breathe 2 in theaters nationwide starting on August 13th, 2021 coming up this month. Look any good? Who's planning to watch this one?