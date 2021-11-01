Second Teaser for Roland Emmerich's Epic Disaster Sci-Fi 'Moonfall'

"This planet has suffered five extinctions. This is going to be the sixth." Lionsgate has debuted the second teaser trailer for the epic new sci-fi disaster movie from Roland Emmerich called Moonfall, smashing into theaters in February early next year. Bring on the Emmerich epicness! When a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it on this planet. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of total annihilation, NASA exec Jo Fowler puts together a plan to save everyone with an impossible last-ditch mission into space. Only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is… A hollow Moon! But what's in there? Aliens? Or something else? The ensemble cast includes Halle Berry as Jo Fowler, along with Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland. I am SO excited for this, loving all the footage so far. They can't show too much yet because the CGI isn't all done. But OH YES! Can't wait.

Here's the second teaser trailer (+ new poster) for Roland Emmerich's Moonfall movie, from YouTube:

For more on Moonfall - visit the official website or follow on Twitter @MoonfallFilm or IG @MoonfallFilm.

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving us all - but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is. Moonfall is directed by prolific German filmmaker Roland Emmerich, of the movies The Noah's Ark Principle, Making Contact, Ghost Chase, Moon 44, Universal Soldier, Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla, The Patriot, The Day After Tomorrow, 10000 BC, 2012, Anonymous, White House Down, Stonewall, ID: Resurgence, and Midway previously. The screenplay is written by Spenser Cohen, Roland Emmerich, and Harald Kloser. Lionsgate opens Moonfall in theaters everywhere on February 4th, 2022 next year. Visit the official site. Rewatch the first teaser here.