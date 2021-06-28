Second Teaser Trailer for Epic Sci-Fi Isaac Asimov Series 'Foundation'

"You can't save yourselves… but you can save your legacy." Bring on more epic sci-fi!! Apple has revealed the second teaser trailer for their grand new sci-fi series Foundation, based on the seminal book series of the same name from Isaac Asimov. As we already know, Hollywood has been trying to adapt these books for decades, now we're finally going to see how David Goyer brings this futuristic story to life on screen. Foundation chronicles "the thousand year saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it." Based around a mathematician who can predict the future, but they don't like the future he sees is coming. "Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons – a long line of emperor clones – fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever." Apple's Foundation stars Jared Harris as the mathematician Hari Seldon; with Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal; Leah Harvey as Salvor; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. This looks like it definitely has the intergalactic scale, I just hope the scope of the story lives up to the books.

Here's the second teaser trailer (+ poster) for Isaac Asimov's Foundation series, from Apple's YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first teaser trailer for Apple's Foundation series here, to see the first look again.

The premise of the stories is that, in the waning days of a future Galactic Empire, the mathematician Hari Seldon spends his life developing a theory of psychohistory, a new and effective mathematical sociology. Using statistical laws of mass action, it can predict the future of large populations. Seldon foresees the imminent fall of the Empire, which encompasses the entire Milky Way, and a dark age lasting 30,000 years before a second empire arises. Although the inertia of the Empire's fall is too great to stop, Seldon devises a plan by which "the onrushing mass of events must be deflected just a little" to eventually limit this interregnum to just one thousand years. To implement his plan, Seldon creates the Foundations—two groups of scientists and engineers settled at opposite ends of the galaxy—to preserve the spirit of science and civilization, and thus become the cornerstones of the new galactic empire. Foundation is a TV series in development at Apple TV+. Executive produced by Robyn Asimov, David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross. The series is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. Based on the book series by Isaac Asimov, first published in 1942 (and collected in 1951). Apple will debut the Foundation series streaming on Apple TV+ on September 24, 2021. Who's in?