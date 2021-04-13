Second Trailer for 80s Sci-Fi Nostalgia Doc 'In Search of Tomorrow'

"There will never be another time like it. Ever." More 80s sci-fi!! A second promo trailer has launched for the nostalgia documentary In Search of Tomorrow, journalist / filmmaker David A. Weiner's follow-up to his doc about 80s horror called In Search of Darkness. In Search of Tomorrow focuses on the treasure trove of science fiction films made in the 80s. "A four-hour-plus retrospective of '80s sci-fi movies featuring interviews with actors, directors, writers, SFX experts, and composers." We featured a trailer last year, but now they've got over 75+ interviews taped, and tons of stories / revelations. This trailer features just a taste of the interviews spliced with footage from all of your favorites including Star Trek, The Last Starfighter, Bill & Ted, Flight of the Navigator, Tron, Earth Girls Are Easy, Weird Science, Starman, Innerspace, and many others. They're running one last Indiegogo campaign with final plans to release in December this year.

Here's the second official trailer for David A. Weiner's doc In Search of Tomorrow, direct from Vimeo:

You can still view the first official trailer (+ see posters) for In Search of Tomorrow here for more footage.

In Search of Tomorrow is nostalgic journey through '80s sci-fi films, exploring their impact and relevance today, told by the artists who made them and by those who were inspired to turn their visions into reality. "This documentary will be our love-letter to the Sci-Fi films we grew up with; the films that dared to ask, 'what if?' and offered us a vision of future technology, society, and culture that simultaneously delighted, amazed and scared us." In Search of Tomorrow is directed by journalist / cinephile / filmmaker David A. Weiner, following up his other nostalgia documentary In Search of Darkness (about 80s horror films) previously. Produced by Jessica Dwyer and David A. Weiner; exec produced by Robin Block. The doc has a new campaign on Indiegogo to finish up post-production funding and get ready for the release. In Search of Tomorrow is expected to debut in December 2021 at the end of the year. Stay tuned. Who wants to see this?