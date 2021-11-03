Second Trailer for 'A Journal for Jordan' Directed by Denzel Washington

"Always be courageous in everything you do, but never be afraid to cry." Sony Pics has revealed a second official trailer for A Journal for Jordan, the latest film directed by actor Denzel Washington following Fences. We posted the first trailer not too long ago and it doesn't look so good. Based on the true story of a soldier deployed to Iraq who keeps a journal of love and advice for his infant son. He finishes the journal before he is killed in action. The film spends time with Charles and Dana as they fall in love and discuss life, but also seems to imagine him still around her after he's gone, too. A Journal for Jordan stars Michael B. Jordan as Charles, and Chanté Adams as Dana, with Tamara Tunie, Robert Wisdom, Vanessa Aspillaga, and Jalon Christian. Opening in theaters exclusively on Christmas Day later this year. This is a better trailer but it still looks like a made-for-TV holiday special (especially with that Coldplay song eesh).

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Denzel Washington's A Journal for Jordan, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Washington's A Journal for Jordan here, for the first look again.

A Journal for Jordan is based on Dana Canedy's story, about 200-page journal written by her fiancé, 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, for their son. The 48-year-old soldier was killed in Baghdad, one month shy of finishing his tour of duty. He had left for the Middle East before his son was born, and wrote this journal while stationed in Iraq to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father. A Journal for Jordan is directed by award-winning American actor / filmmaker Denzel Washington, director of the films Antwone Fisher, The Great Debaters, and Fences previously. The script is written by John Burnham Schwartz and Virgil Williams. Adapted from the article entitled "From Father to Son, Last Words to Live By" by Pulitzer Prize-winning former journalist Dana Canedy. Sony Pictures will debut Washington's A Journal for Jordan in US theaters exclusively starting on December 25th, 2021, at Christmastime, later this year.