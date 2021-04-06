Second Trailer for Michael B. Jordan's Action Film 'Without Remorse'

"The only thing he has more than kills, are medals." Amazon Studios has debuted a second official trailer for Without Remorse, the latest Tom Clancy action movie adaptation. This time Michael B. Jordan stars as John Kelly (originally the name is John Clark in the novel), an elite Navy SEAL specialist who goes after an escaped operative hiding out in Russia. The explosive origin story of action hero John Clark, one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan universe, Without Remorse is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Stefano Sollima. The full cast also includes Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, Guy Pearce, Lauren London, Jacob Scipio, Todd Lasance, Jack Kesy, Cam Gigandet, and Lucy Russell. This is being released direct to Amazon Prime at the end of this month, which might be the best plan for it despite all the intense action scenes. As this really doesn't look that impressive, despite everyone involved in it. The airplane escape in here looks like the most thrilling part about this. What do you think…?

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Stefano Sollima's Without Remorse, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the first trailer for Sollima's Without Remorse here, to see even more footage from this.

In a war-torn region of Syria, an elite team of Navy SEALs led by Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) rescues a CIA operative taken hostage by ex-Russian military forces. Three months later, in apparent retaliation for his role in the mission, Kelly’s pregnant wife Pam (Lauren London) is murdered in the U.S. by a squad of masked Russian assassins. Despite being shot multiple times himself, Kelly manages to kill all but one of the attackers before being rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile in Washington D.C., Kelly’s friend and former SEAL team member Lt. Commander Karen Greer (Jodie Turner-Smith) meets with CIA agent Robert Ritter (Jamie Bell) and Secretary of Defense Thomas Clay (Guy Pearce) to discuss response options. Leaked news of Russia’s unprecedented attack on American soil has caused the already-strained relations between the two nations to sour further. If something isn’t done soon the result could be a full-scale war. Healed from his injuries, a rogue Kelly tracks down the corrupt Russian diplomat who issued the passports to his wife’s murderers, and forces him at gunpoint to give up the name of the surviving assassin. Sent to prison for the crime, Kelly bargains his way out by revealing the escaped operative is one Victor Rykov (Brett Gelman), an ex-Special Forces officer who is currently hiding in Murmansk, Russia.

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse is directed by Italian filmmaker Stefano Sollima, director of the movies A.C.A.B., Suburra, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado previously, as well as numerous shorts and lots of TV work ("Gomorrah", "ZeroZeroZero") as well. The screenplay is written by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples; adapted from the novel by Tom Clancy first published in 1993. Amazon Studios will debut Sollima's Without Remorse movie streaming on Prime Video starting April 30th this spring. Who's planning to watch this?