Second Trailer for Airplane Movie 'Horizon Line' with Allison Williams

"There's nothing to crash into up here." STX has revealed a second official trailer for the intense airplane survival movie Horizon Line, from Swedish filmmaker Mikael Marcimain (of Call Girl and Gentlemen). From the creators of the films 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Shallows (just the executive producers), Horizon Line is a thrilling survival story about two (former) lovers, Sara played by Allison Williams, and Jackson, played by Alexander Dreymon, who discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine Cessna plane. When their pilot has a heart attack, the two must regain control and figure out what to do - without any comms, or any location, or any idea what they're doing. Will they make it?! The cast also includes Keith David. The first trailer for this was already thrilling as hell, this one is just as frightening. The big storm sequence looks unforgivably scary. Horizon Line is available to watch on VOD at home as of today. Strap in.

Here's the second official trailer for Mikael Marcimain's Horizon Line, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the original trailer for Marcimain's Horizon Line here, to see the first look again.

From the creators of 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Shallows, Horizon Line is a thrilling survival story about two former lovers, Sara (Allison Williams) and Jackson (Alexander Dreymon) who discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine Cessna plane. It was supposed to be a routine and casual 99-minute flight to their friend’s tropical island wedding. But within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving Sara and Jackson with no idea where they are, no comms, and no clue how to land the plane. With nothing but miles of ocean and sky in every direction, and a terrifying storm that’s about to envelop them, Sara and Jackson have only one shot – and there’s no going back. Horizon Line is directed by Swedish filmmaker Mikael Marcimain, of the films Call Girl and Gentlemen previously, as well as lots of Swedish TV work as well. The screenplay is written by Josh Campbell and Matthew Stuecken. Produced by Fredrik Wikström Nicastro. STX will release Horizon Line direct-to-VOD starting January 12th, 2021.