Full Trailer for 'American Underdog' Football Movie with Zachary Levi

"If this is your dream, don't give up on it!" Lionsgate has debuted the full official trailer for their football movie titled American Underdog, opening in theaters on Christmas Day during the holidays later this year. The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback, Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an American football superstar. Zachary Levi stars as Kurt, along with Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid, Adam Baldwin, Bruce McGill, Ser'Darius Blain, Chance Kelly, Morgana Shaw, and Brett Varvel. The film centers on Warner's unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player – but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, only with the support of his wife and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Kurt Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. This seems like the opposite of the other football movie this fall - National Champions. This is just the story of a talented quarterback finally getting his shot. And you know it's going to be a hit - football films usually are.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Erwin & Jon Erwin's American Underdog, on YouTube:

You can still rewatch the original teaser trailer for American Underdog here, to view even more footage.

Tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner's unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player – but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. American Underdog is an uplifting story proving that anything is possible when you have determination, faith, and family. American Underdog is directed by American filmmakers Andrew Erwin & Jon Erwin, aka the Erwin Brothers, directors of the films October Baby, Moms' Night Out, Woodlawn, I Can Only Imagine, and I Still Believe previously. The screenplay is by David Aaron Cohen, Jon Erwin, and Jon Gunn. Lionsgate will debut American Underdog in theaters starting Christmas Day, on December 25th, 2021 (Sunday).