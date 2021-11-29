Second Trailer for Animated 'Rumble' Movie - Streaming in December

"We need to beat the biggest, the baddest, and the slimiest…" Paramount Animation has debuted a second official trailer for Rumble, their animated monster wrestling movie from WWE Studios. In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, Winnie tries to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion. While entirely different in many ways, this reminds me of Monsters Inc with a world of monsters, with a dash of Real Steel and some Ratatouille (with her sitting on his head). The film's huge voice cast includes Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i, Tony Danza, Becky Lynch, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz, and Michael Buffer. This was originally set to open in January early next year, but is now arriving direct-to-streaming on Paramount's own Paramount+ service starting in December. In a few weeks! I guess this is the new strategy for animated movies now. Check it out.

Here's the second official trailer (+ another poster) for Hamish Grieve's Rumble, from WWE's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Paramount's Rumble here, for the first look all over again.

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion. Rumble is directed by animation filmmaker Hamish Grieve, making his feature directorial debut after working as a story artist and the head of story at DreamWorks Animation previously. The screenplay is written by Etan Cohen and Matt Lieberman. Made by Paramount Animation and Reel FX Creative Studios. And produced by WWE Studios, Walden Media, and Good Universe. Paramount was initially going to debut Grieve's Rumble movie in theaters in January early next year. Rumble will instead be available for streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting December 15th, 2021 later this year. Looking any better? Who wants to watch this?